VANCOUVER -- A B.C. car-share company is setting aside a portion of its fleet specifically for health-care workers to use.

Evo Car Share says 250 of its vehicles will be reserved for health-care workers, and they won't even have to share vehicles with each other.

Instead, each health-worker that needs transportation will have use of their own vehicle for free until the end of May, with the possibility of extension.

Evo says each vehicle will be sanitized and fuelled up for the workers to help them "continue to carry out their heroic work" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventy vehicles are already assigned to specific health-care workers, the car-share company says.

Last month, Evo issued a message to its members asking them to only use vehicles for essential trips, like getting groceries, medication or going to work.

"Please help us be there for frontline workers," Evo president Eric Hopkins said in an email to members at the time.

"It's simply the right thing to do for the health and safety of our community – and that's what's important right now."