Evo Car Share increasing rates this month due to rising fuel costs

Those hoping to take an Evo for their morning commute will soon have to pay a little more as the company has announced a rate increase set to take effect on Friday.

Evo Car Share issued a notice to its users on Wednesday, informing them of the price increase.

"Part of our mission at Evo is to give you the freedom to get around town and do the things that you love, at an affordable rate," the notice reads. "Price adjustments are a big deal to us, but fuel and other costs to operate continue to go up."

The company said the rates will go up to $0.49 per minute and $17.99 per hour. The rates per day will see an increase of five dollars, from $99.99 to $104.99.

It's also introducing a $5 YVR Park'N Fly drop-off fee.

Evo added that this is the second time it's raised its rates in the company's eight-year history.