

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





New wine regions and flavours can be explored with a visit to Everything Wine.

The passionate staff members are happy to demystify the world of wine that sometimes can be a little overwhelming to explore.

We recently chatted with one of their wine experts, Lisa Giovanella, who guided us on a few different wine varieties on CTV Morning Live.

Giovanella has acquired her education from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, which is one of the world's leading providers of wine knowledge courses.

She understands that those just beginning to discover wine may find it intimidating. However, she says for novices its best to keep it simple. Instead of identifying particular tasting notes in wines you can try to focus on the bigger picture.

Perhaps you'll gravitate toward something light or prefer something more full-bodied.

Connecting with one of the friendly staff members at Everything Wine is a safe bet when it comes to leaving with a bottle paired to your liking. Their passion and educational background on their products can guide them to asking the right questions re what you tend to enjoy and help narrow down what may be one of your future favourites.

Giovanella spent time in the morning to guide us through the proper way to taste a wine.

In the segment from CTV Morning Live she identifies helpful pointers when it comes to looking at the colour, sniffing the sample and taking that first taste. Everything Wine enjoys educating their customers on what is new in the world of wine and exposing them to new flavours. In all six of their locations they offer free wine tastings from 2 to 6 p.m. at their tasting bar.

Everything Wine operates locations in North Vancouver, Langford, South Surrey, Vancouver and Langley, and most recently opened their Abbotsford store. They have wines that range from $10 to $1,000 and well-curated displays to make sure that you find what you are looking for. Or perhaps you'll discover something new.