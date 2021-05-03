VANCOUVER -- Erin Davis is a household name in Vancouver.

Davis works on the Nat and Drew show on 103.5 MOVE FM.

Like many others, Davis found that her families needs had shifted during the pandemic when it came to their household space.

Her daughter transitioned to studying from home after intially planning to move away for university.

This meant that Davis wanted to make creating a personal space for her in the home a priority.

A couple of months ago, the team at California Closets reimagined the family's basement, which had initially been used for storage.

They created a stunning bedroom with ample storage for Davis' daughter.

Afterwards, it was decided to create an entire basement suite.

The California Closets team created a functional kitchen area. The renovation includes a variety of thoughtful storage touches such as pull out shelves for small appliances and hooks to sort dish towels.

To provide further storage, the front entry hallway was transformed completely.

The team at California Closets can reimagine almost any living space.

They provide innovative designs for bedrooms, work spaces, living areas, garages and more.

A free consultation can be scheduled and conducted either virtually or in-home.

A designer can then create a 3D digital model of the future space.

Refinements can be made until it's exactly what is desired.

Custom solutions are then built using materials from North America and Europe.

Then the professional team installs with white glove service, treating and protecting the home as their own.

All safety protocols are followed.

