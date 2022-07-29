Events guide: How to spend B.C. Day long weekend in Vancouver

Crowds watch the Celebration of Light fireworks in Vancouver on July 27, 2022. Crowds watch the Celebration of Light fireworks in Vancouver on July 27, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener