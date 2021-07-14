VANCOUVER -- Dozens of properties in B.C. Cariboo communities have been placed under evacuation orders because of large wildfires.

Residents under evacuation orders for the Big Stick fire and Flat Lake fire were told to leave immediately and head to Williams Lake.

They were told to register at the Women's Contact Society at 51A Fourth Ave.

Big Stick fire

The Big Stick Fire, near Anahim Lake, was discovered nearly two weeks ago and has grown to 750 hectares in size. On Tuesday, the blaze forced the temporary closure of Highway 20 in both directions and led to an expanded evacuation order.

"Due to immediate danger to life and safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action," a notice from the Cariboo Regional District issued Tuesday night said.

Specific addresses weren't given for the order, but a map was provided.

An evacuation alert was also expanded Tuesday, forcing more residents to prepare to leave if necessary.

As of Tuesday, 23 firefighters, two helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment were dedicated to the fire.

Flat Lake fire

The Flat Lake fire, estimated to be 1,000 hectares in size, also led to expanded evacuation orders. The fire southwest of 100 Mile House was first discovered on July 8 and was caused by lightning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The evacuation order covers 1,074 properties in Flat Lake to Green Lake. The order covers 56,970 hectares. A map can be seen here.

The BC Wildfire Service has 25 wildfires of note listed on its site, with blazes in five of the six fire centres in the province.

Only the coastal fire centre currently has no such fires, which are especially visible or pose a threat to public safety.

With files from The Canadian Press