Mounties are evacuating businesses within an 800-metre radius of a massive fire at the Canadian Pacific Railyard in Port Coquitlam that broke out when a fuel truck collided with a train.

The blaze broke out Monday evening on the Oxford Connector in the area of Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street.

In a tweet Monday night, city official said a tanker truck carrying ethanol gas hit a CN rail car.

Images from the scene show a semi-truck engulfed in flames. Thick smoke and a large tower of flames can be seen rising from the area. Several explosions could also be heard.

No injuries have been reported.

Lougheed Highway is closed between Shaughnessy Street and the Oxford Connector.

The city said the train was not carrying any toxic materials.