Evacuation order reissued for 14 properties in Shuswap amid increased wildfire activity

Fourteen properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region have been placed back on evacuation order as crews deal with high winds and increased fire activity on the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the order Wednesday morning, but said it was a follow-up to a "tactical evacuation" that took place overnight.

"All residents impacted have already left the area," the district said in an update on its website.

The affected properties are located between Chase and Sorrento, mostly south and west of the CP railroad tracks. An interactive map of evacuation alerts and orders can be found on the CSRD website.

The area was previously subject to an evacuation order, which was downgraded to an alert last week as conditions in the area improved.

On Tuesday, officials in the regional district said firefighters were consolidating around communities and structural protection crews were in "a high state of readiness" in case fire behaviour increased significantly.

"We don't anticipate seeing things like we saw a week ago," said BC Wildfire Service information officer Mike McCulley.

"Certainly when it's windy, we're going to see an increase in fire behavior."

As a low pressure system moved over the region on Aug. 17 and 18, the Bush Creek East fire spread over 20 kilometres in less than 12 hours, damaging or destroying some 168 structures.

Tuesday night, there was increased fire activity, but the region did not see a repeat of the devastation.

"We are happy to report that CSRD and BC Wildfire (Service) fought much of the night and there was no structure loss," the regional district said in its Wednesday morning update.

"Residents in Sorrento and Blind Bay may certainly be concerned, however, firefighters feel comfortable with the current status and the weather is in their favour today."

As of Wednesday morning, there were 10 evacuation orders covering roughly 3,700 properties in the CSRD, with approximately 3,200 properties on evacuation alert.