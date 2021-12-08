Evacuation order lifted for 400 properties in Sumas Prairie as flood cleanup continues

Abbotsford, B.C. -

The City of Abbotsford is lifting evacuation orders for about 400 properties in the south area of Sumas Prairie.

About 200 homes still remain under evacuation order.

Mayor Henry Braun said the city is working to rescind the remaining orders in the coming days.

Braun said floodwaters have dropped 20 inches in two days in the “Lake Bottom” area of Sumas Prairie.

With restoration work underway, the city is setting up a transfer station at Riverside Road near McConnell Road for mixed waste, bagged drywall and mattresses damaged during the floods.