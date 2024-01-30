Evacuation order issued in Pemberton due to flooding

The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.

The village has also declared a state of emergency.

The order applies to six properties on Airport Road, on the bank of the Lillooet River. They include:

1643 Airport Road

1674 Airport Road

1690 Airport Road

1710 Airport Road

1730 Airport Road

1850 Airport Road

The village said anyone living in the properties must leave the area immediately. People are asked to evacuate toward the Sea to Sky highway.

Anyone needing emergency support services can call the Red Cross at 1-888-800-6493 and those needing transportation can call 604-894-6135, the village said.

A map of the properties under evacuation order on Tuesday, Jan. 30. (Village of Pemberton) B.C.’s River Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for the Lillooet River and its tributaries on Tuesday morning. It said flows on the river are reaching five-year to ten-year return periods.

River flows are high across much of the South Coast after “potent storms" brought 80 to 300 millimetres of rain to the region since Friday, with about 40 to 130 millimetres having fallen in the past 24 hours, according to the centre.

Mountain snowmelt brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures—some of them record-breaking—combined with elevated freezing levels and bouts of heavy rain are behind the flooding, according to Environment Canada.

More rain is forecast to arrive overnight Tuesday and last through Wednesday. ”Temperatures are expected to warm during this period, and snowmelt at lower and mid-elevations will provide additional runoff to rivers,” the centre wrote.

A flood warning is also in place for the Squamish River and its tributaries. Areas including the Sumas River, the northern Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, Sea-to-Sky, North Shore Mountains and Vancouver Island are under flood watches.

Flooding on Green River Forest Service Road is seen on Monday, Jan. 29. (Image credit: Pemberton Valley Dyking District/Facebook)

PUPPIES RESCUED FROM EVACUATION ZONE

A pair of employees from Blackcomb Helicopters are being praised for their heroism after a Pemberton animal shelter on Airport Road flooded early Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, PAWS Pemberton says the duo broke into the shelter to rescue five puppies and their mom from the rising waters.

“Their swift and decisive actions saved lives and we are profoundly thankful,” the post reads.

“The entire team at Blackcomb Helicopters then provided crucial shelter and care for these animals, demonstrating remarkable compassion and teamwork in our moment of crisis,” it continues.

PAWS also thanked a shelter volunteer who waded through the icy floodwaters to retrieve other animals and get emergency supplies.

The shelter asked for local fosters to take in the displaced animals, and appealed for donations to replace damaged supplies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.