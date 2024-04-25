Evacuation order downgraded to alert for wildfire near Chetwynd, B.C.
The Peace River Regional District has rescinded an evacuation order issued last night in response to an out-of-control wildfire in northeastern British Columbia.
An update posted to the district's website says the order has been downgraded to an evacuation alert, and residents in the area near Chetwynd have been told to be ready to leave on short notice.
The BC Wildfire Service website says local RCMP and the Chetwynd Fire Department had conducted a “tactical evacuation” for homes in the immediate area of the Wildmare Creek fire, estimated at about 50 hectares in size.
The Peace Region has been one of the driest in B.C. since last summer, and a recent bulletin showed average snowpack there was 65 per cent of normal.
Forests Minister Bruce Ralston told reporters at the legislature that the province is “ready” for what's to come this summer after B.C. saw its worst-ever season last year, with more than 28,000 square kilometres burned.
The Ministry of Transportation's DriveBC information service shows a 10-kilometre stretch of Highway 97 has reopened to escorted single-lane alternating traffic.
The BC Wildfire Service says human activity is the suspected cause of the blaze.
The early start to this year's wildfire season includes more than 100 active fires throughout B.C., with four new fires sparked in the last 24 hours.
Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC
Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Legislative Assembly of Ontario by House Speaker Ted Arnott on Thursday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment that is banned at Queen’s Park.
2 teens charged in Halifax homicide: police
Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to an alleged homicide near the Halifax Shopping Centre earlier this week.
Here's why Harvey Weinstein's New York rape conviction was tossed and what happens next
Here's what you need to know about why movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction was thrown out and what happens next.
12-year-old hippo in Japan raised as a male discovered to be a female
When Gen-chan arrived at a zoo in Japan in 2017, no one questioned whether the then-five-year-old hippopotamus was a boy. Seven years later, zoo staff made a surprising discovery: Gen-chan, now 12, was female.
Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants
Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.
'Deep ignorance': Calls for Manitoba trustee to resign sparked after comments about Indigenous people and reconciliation
A rural Manitoba school trustee is facing calls to resign over comments he made about Indigenous people and residential schools earlier this week.
CTE: Researchers believe widespread brain injury may contribute to veteran suicide rate
Researchers are working to better understand if some Canadian military veterans may be suffering from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE -- a disorder previously found in the brains of professional football and hockey players after their death.
1 arrested in northern Alberta during public shelter order
Residents of John D'Or Prairie, a community on the Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, were told to take shelter Thursday morning during a police operation.
Vancouver Island
Hiker airlifted to hospital in critical condition after falling into Vancouver Island canyon
A hiker was airlifted to hospital in critical condition Tuesday after he fell approximately 60 metres into a canyon on Vancouver Island.
B.C.'s Joffre Lakes Park to close for part of the year for conservation
An agreement between the B.C. government and the First Nations that manage Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will see the popular tourist spot closed for part of the year to protect its "natural and cultural values."
RCMP confirms 2 bodies found in U.S. are missing B.C. kayakers
Mounties on Vancouver Island have confirmed that two bodies recovered by United States authorities earlier this week are those of a pair of missing kayakers from British Columbia.
Kelowna
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.
Edmonton
Stony Plain Road closures to start next week, last until late August
A portion of Stony Plain Road will be closed between 131 Street and 139 Street beginning at 7 a.m. on April 29.
174 inmates removed from northern Alberta jail because of nearby wildfire
Dozens of inmates were transported from a northern Alberta correctional centre earlier this week because of a wildfire.
82 animals seized from Alberta rural property during police investigation
Southern Alberta RCMP have charged a 44-year-old man in connection with an investigation that saw 82 animals in distress seized from a home in Mountain View County, north of Calgary.
Calgary
University of Calgary researchers seek individualized non-drug treatment for ADHD
Fifteen-year-old Camryn Mitchell has Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
Calgary man wanted for theft of infrastructure wire
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with a wire theft that caused a major telecommunications outage last year.
Lethbridge
Fire risk for southern Alberta high: Natural Resources Canada
It’s not even May 1 and the fire risk for southern Alberta is already alarming.
Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days accepting applications to be in 2024 parade
Whoop-Up Days is still four months away, but applications to be in this year’s parade are now open.
Lethbridge added 28 physicians over the past year, AHS continues search for more
Lethbridge has added 28 physicians over the past year, according to a quarterly report published by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.
Winnipeg
BREAKING Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaving politics
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is resigning her legislature seat and leaving political life.
Arrest made in 2021 northern Manitoba double homicide: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in relation to a 2021 double homicide in a remote northern community.
Regina
'Just pleased its happening now': City, province, feds join together to fund $32M Dewdney Ave revitalization
The City of Regina, province of Saskatchewan and federal government have teamed together to fund Dewdney Avenue's revitalization.
'Get these doctors here': Sask. family calls on province to step up gastroenterologist recruitment
The Weber family is being forced to travel to Toronto due to a lack of pediatric gastroenterologists (GIs) in the province. The family’s situation was highlighted by Saskatchewan’s official opposition.
'Difficult to maintain': Private Sask. school embroiled in abuse allegations may soon close
A private Christian school at the centre of a civil lawsuit and several criminal cases might soon be taken over by an affiliated group, according to a letter obtained by CTV News.
Saskatoon
Crown argues for life sentence for Sask. Mountie who shot and killed his lover
A Crown prosecutor says the former RCMP officer who shot and killed his lover should be sentenced to life in prison.
Council hears questions about cost of planned city-run organics facility
The City of Saskatoon will build its own organics processing facility in hopes of ending a rocky beginning for the citywide organics program.
Toronto
'I literally inherited a mess,' Chow says as city unveils new sidewalk litter bins
Mayor Olivia Chow says residents can expect to see cleaner sidewalks across Toronto as the city works to install new and improved sidewalk litter bins.
Montreal
'There's really no justice': Quebec mother, daughter speak out after man gets house arrest for years of abuse
A mother and daughter are speaking out after a Quebec man was sentenced to house arrest for years of domestic abuse. They were both physically assaulted by the mother's ex-partner and say the offender got off with another light sentence.
Former Montreal baseball coach accused of sex assault on minor loses bid to throw out case
The trial of a West Island baseball coach accused of sexually abusing a minor will proceed after the case was almost thrown out due to unreasonable delays.
Ottawa
Charges laid in 2023 death of man, 20, who was electrocuted while trimming hedges in Manotick
The supervisor of a 20-year-old man who died after he was electrocuted while trimming hedges in Manotick in May 2023 has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.
Meat products sold by Abattoir les viandes du Pontiac not up to safety standards, Quebec government issues warning
The government of Quebec has issued a warning asking the public not to consume various beef and sheep meat products sold by Abattoir les viandes du Pontiac, citing safety concerns.
Atlantic
Moncton-area woman charged with human trafficking, three people rescued
New Brunswick RCMP says officers rescued three people from alleged human trafficking in Moncton, arresting an 18-year-old woman in the process.
Australian paramedics coming to Nova Scotia this year
Thirty new paramedics are coming to Nova Scotia from the land down under in the next year.
London
Cement truck and pickup truck collide in Elgin County
Around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Talbot Line in the Municipality of Bayham. According to police, a cement truck and pickup truck collided with the cement truck tipping over.
First in Canada procedure performed at London, Ont. hospital
A London man has become the first person in Canada to receive a robotic assisted surgery on his spine. Dave Myeh suffered from debilitating, chronic back pain that led to sciatica in his right now and extreme pain in his lower back.
Kitchener
Four people displaced by fire at Waterloo home
Three dogs died in the blaze.
Ont. teacher says she's being forced to switch pharmacies to maintain medication coverage
A Waterloo, Ont. teacher says she’s frustrated after learning the arthritis medication she depends on is no longer covered under her benefits plan and she'll have to switch pharmacies to avoid paying out of pocket.
Air ambulance needed for serious crash on King Street in Kitchener
A Waterloo man needed to be taken away by air ambulance following a crash on King Street.
Northern Ontario
Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence
During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.
Sudbury Wolves head coach steps down
The Sudbury Wolves announced Thursday that head coach Ken MacKenzie is stepping down.
N.L.
Made-in-Newfoundland vodka claims top prize at worldwide competition
A Newfoundland-made vodka has been named one of the world’s best by judges at this year’s World Vodka Awards.
Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador
Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Newfoundland director found creeping terror of 'The King Tide' in a tiny coastal town
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.