

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Residents of a small community in the South Okanagan can relax now that evacuation alerts have been lifted one week after they were put in place because of a nearby growing wildfire.

The Eagle Bluff fire, discovered on Aug. 4, is measured at 2,632 hectares and is still considered out of control as it burns between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.

On Aug. 5 several homes were put under evacuation alert, and that number grew to around 250 properties throughout the week.

By Sunday afternoon, the evacuation alerts were lifted.

"The fire is no longer of immediate threat to any structures, and the Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen and the Osoyoos Indian Band has been rescinded," BC Wildfire Service says on its website.

"Structural Protection Units and fire department resources will be demobilizing off the fire today due to decreased risk in the area."

The wildfire service also says that smoke in the area has decreased due to cooler conditions, but that the fire is still burning actively with growth in the east and northeast.

Heavy equipment is being used and planned ignitions are scheduled in the coming days on the fire's northern side.

"We would like to thank our crews for their continued hard work in steep and rocky terrain, and to the communities surrounding this fire for welcoming them with kindness and support," BC Wildfire Service says.