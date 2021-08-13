VANCOUVER -- An area of B.C.'s Cariboo Regional District on alert for weeks due to a nearby wildfire is now under an evacuation order.

The order applies to 13 parcels of land in the Moose Valley area, the district said Friday. It's an area about an hour's drive west of 100 Mile House.

The district said the order covers 10,659 hectares of land. The addresses, 4391 and 4592 Gustafson Lake Fire Service Road, can be viewed on an interactive map.

The order replaces an alert issued on July 16 for the Flat Lake North area. It also replaces an Aug. 7 alert for part of the Flat Lake-Green Lake area.

"Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action," the CRD said in a news release.

Those leaving the valley are asked to take the Gustafson Lake Fire Service Road and register at the 100 Mile House Community Hall, where an emergency service centre has been set up.

They should not turn off their natural gas, but should close all windows and doors. Any gates should be closed or latched, but not locked.

During what may be a historic wildfire season in B.C., many residents of affected areas have chosen to stay behind, hoping to protect their property and livestock.

Firefighters are urging those whose homes fall under an order to follow it, as staying behind may risk lives other than your own, and could divert resources from the firefighting efforts if a rescue is required.

These property owners can face fines and even jail time under the province's Emergency Program Act.

