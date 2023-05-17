Evacuation alert lifted for Fort St. John, B.C.

An evacuation alert for Fort St. John was rescinded Wednesday morning, although the wildfire that triggered it is still burning out of control.

The approximately 21,000 residents of the city were all placed on alert Monday out of an abundance of caution due to the risk posed by the Stoddart Creek wildfire. The fire sparked on Saturday and is suspected to be human-caused.

"Residents are no longer on evacuation alert and can safely resume everyday activities in our community," a statement from municipal officials says.

"The City of Fort St. John will continue to monitor the wildfire situation and support our neighbours who remain displaced."

The Peace River Regional District has also updated its evacuation orders and alerts, reducing the overall number of properties whose residents have been ordered to flee.

The Bluberry River First Nations and the Doig River First Nation remain under evacuation order.

In an update Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service said the blaze is currently estimated at 21,455 hectares. Hot, windy conditions are fuelling the flames and challenging crews, the update noted, adding that 48 firefighters worked through the night.