Evacuation alert issued over wildfire burning west of Lillooet

Officials have placed a number of properties on evacuation alert as crews battle a wildfire burning about 32 kilometres west of Lillooet.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the Casper Creek fire was estimated at around 15 hectares in size as of Wednesday morning, and classified as "out of control."

In response to the blaze, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District placed a handful of properties on evacuation alert late Tuesday night, citing "potential danger to life and health."

The properties under evacuation alert – which means residents should be ready to leave on short notice – include:

16405 Highline Rd.

19201 Highline Rd.

20100 Highline Rd.

17817 Highline Rd.

19219 Highline Rd.

District lot 2662 Lillooet District

19000 Highline Rd.

19500 Highline Rd.

District lot 4711 Lillooet District

"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation," the district wrote while announcing the alert. "However, you may receive limited notice due to rapidly changing conditions."

Officials said anyone under evacuation alert should pack essential items such as ID, medications, glasses, valuable documents and immediate care needs for dependents. The district suggested packing keepsakes only "if time and space permits."

Residents should also be ready to assist people with disabilities, children and neighbours as needed.

More details are available on the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.