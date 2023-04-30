Evacuation alert issued for properties threatened by Lost Valley wildfire in B.C.

An out-of-control wildfire has prompted an evacuation alert for about 27 properties in B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

BC Wildfire Service says the Lost Valley wildfire is now a wildfire of note, currently covering approximately 40 hectares.

The alert covers an area of the Bonaparte Plateau, northeast of Pressy Lake and south of North Bonaparte Road.

Residents should prepare to evacuate their homes, possibly with little to no notice.

People are being told to pack essential items like government-issued ID, medications, valuable papers, fill their gas tanks and prepare to take their pets and move livestock to a safe area.

The service says air tankers and helicopters are responding to the blaze.

BC Wildfire Service believes the fire is human-caused.

The Lost Valley wildfire is one of two wildfires of note, meaning it is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety, currently burning in the province. The other is in Dripping Water, also in the Cariboo region.

There are currently 46 active wildfires in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.

With files from CTV News.