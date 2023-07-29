Evacuation alert issued for Osoyoos after wildfire crosses border

A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon just south of the U.S. border has crossed into Canada, triggering an evacuation alert in the southern Okanagan.

The Lone Pine Creek fire, known as the Eagle Bluff fire in the U.S., is located just four kilometres southwest of Osoyoos, according to BC Wildfire Service. The blaze is highly visible from the town.

Those living in more than 700 properties in Osoyoos and the surrounding area are now being told to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos issued the alert just after 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert covers the area north of the border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, west and north along Highway 3.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” the alert reads.

The fire is burning out of control and is 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border, according to the BCWS website. On the American side, the fire is over 1,000 hectares.

A still from a video taken of the Lone Pine Creek wildfire from Osoyoos (Courtesy: Gary Konrad)

BCWS said it has sent four initial attack crews, aviation recourses and two pieces of heavy equipment to the fire.

Osoyoos Fire and Rescue said in a post to Facebook that the blaze started on a hillside west of Oroville, Washington, and that U.S. wildfire aerial crews are fighting the fire.

“Be safe, be diligent,” Osoyoos Fire and Rescue wrote.

Washington State wildfire officials said 15 aircraft are working the fire or are on the way. Evacuation advisories are also in place in Oroville.

