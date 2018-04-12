

The Canadian Press





PENTICTON, B.C. - Residents of more than a dozen properties in southern British Columbia have been warned that they may need to leave on a moment's notice due to possible flooding in the area.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation alert Thursday for 16 addresses in Okanagan Falls, including the See Ya Later Ranch, a popular winery and restaurant located about 25 kilometres south of Penticton.

The regional district says in a statement that increased rainfall is expected over the weekend, which could cause nearby Green Lake to crest and overflow.

It says nearby homes and roads in the area could flood, posing a danger to lives, health and property.

Municipal officials are working with the provincial government to mitigate the flooding and plan to have a pump in place by Friday to help manage the lake's water level.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers in the area Friday and Saturday, and periods of rain on Sunday.