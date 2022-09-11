Evacuation alert expanded as gusty winds spread Fraser Valley wildfire

The wildfire burning near Hope, B.C., has grown to more than 450 hectares in size, prompting local officials to expand an evacuation alert to include properties in the Laidlaw area.

Still, the B.C. Wildfire Service's latest update on the Flood Falls Trail fire Sunday morning says the blaze is not yet posing a threat to critical infrastructure or homes.

The Fraser Valley Regional District's expanded evacuation alert applies to properties east of the Trans-Canada Highway in Electoral Area B. A map of the affected properties is available on the district's website.

The previous evacuation alert was issued jointly by the FVRD and the District of Hope, and covered properties in the area known as Floods.

Both alerts cite the "potential danger to life safety and health" and urge residents to be prepared to leave on short notice if conditions worsen.

"This alert is a precautionary measure to ensure Laidlaw residents are aware of the fire risk and are prepared for excavation if it becomes necessary," the FVRD said in its latest alert.

The wildfire service said it expected "increased fire behaviour" to be visible on Sunday, due to hot, dry weather and gusty winds.

"This fire is highly visible from the community of Hope and Highway 1. Highway 1 will continue to see increased smoke and visibility issues will be apparent this weekend," the BCWS said in its Sunday update.

As of Sunday, there were 54 firefighters and six helicopters battling the 458-hectare, human-caused blaze, according to the BCWS.