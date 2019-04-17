

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are trying to track down an "erratic driver" who allegedly side-swiped a bus that was carrying school children through Kelowna this week.

The RCMP said the driver was behind the wheel of a pickup truck was spotted driving against traffic on Springfield Road near Gerstmar Road at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The pickup allegedly side-swiped a bus that was taking kids to an after school facility, then hit another vehicle on the street.

"We're fortunate that no one was injured in these collisions but the outcome could have been much worse. We need to locate this pickup truck and follow up with the driver," Cpl. Meghan Foster said in a news release.

Authorities are searching for a pickup described as an older, single cab, box style Chevrolet that's brown/grey in colour. The truck is believed to have damage to its driver side.

Anyone with information on the crash or the identity of the driver is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300. People who want to leave a tip anonymously can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.