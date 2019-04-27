

VANCOUVER - A wind warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver with Environment Canada predicting gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour.

The federal weather agency says cities including Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond, Delta and North and West Vancouver will face powerful winds today.

It says the passage of a vigorous front will cause strong northwesterly winds to funnel down the Georgia Strait and impact Metro Vancouver this morning.

Gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the day and weaken in the early evening hours.

Environment Canada warns that local power outages and downed trees are possible.

BC Ferries cancelled an 11 a.m. sailing departing from Swartz Bay and a 1 p.m. sailing departing from Tsawwassen because a mechanical issue in one of its vessels limits its ability to operate in high winds.