Environment Canada warns of snowfall on Interior highways

After a month of record-breaking heat, the B.C.’s Interior is being told to brace for a one-eighty, as snow is in the forecast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday warning of wet snow or a mixture of rain and snow creating slippery conditions on highway passes in the southwest Interior.

The statement is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops; Highway 3 from Hope to Penticton via Allison Pass and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

“A cold trough of low pressure will move over southwestern B.C. overnight, bringing precipitation and lowering snow levels,” the statement reads.

The snow level will lower to around 1,400 metres of elevation on Sunday morning, and stay that way until Tuesday morning, according to ECCC.

On Sunday, scattered flurries are expected over the Pennask summit of the Okanagan Connector, and a mix of wet flurries and rain showers is a possibility near Coquihalla Summit, Allison Pass and Helmer Lake Summit, the weather agency says.

Precipitation will become steadier on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning. ECCC says the Okanagan Connector will experience wet snow, while other passes might have a mixture of wet snow and rain, leading to slippery road surfaces.

“Travellers are advised to exercise caution and drive at reduced speeds when encountering slippery road conditions. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the statement reads.