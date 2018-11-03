

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada is warning a heavy downpour could cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The agency said 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is forecasted Saturday as a moist Pacific frontal system moves across the south coast.

It said the heavy downpours may also cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The rain is expected to taper off Sunday morning as the system moves out of the region.

The weather agency also issued a special weather statement for the region, saying a cold front will bring wind gusts of up to 70 km/h late Saturday evening.

Even strong winds, with gusts up to 90 km/h, are expected to develop before Sunday morning.

