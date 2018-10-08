

CTV Vancouver





An entire community in northern B.C. was evacuated due to a landslide that has been creeping closer since last weekend.

Old Fort, a small town of 150 located about 10 kilometres south of Fort St. John, was evacuated due to "significant risk to public safety," the Peace River Regional District said.

In a post online, the district said an engineering geologist examined the site of a slide first reported Sunday, Sept. 30. The slow-moving slide cut off the only road in and out of town.

Over the weekend, the geologist found evidence of stress cracks and other signs of instability, the district wrote. It is not known when the ground will stop shifting, and the engineer determined residents' safety would no longer be guaranteed.

"The evacuation order is put in place when there is an immediate danger to life," the district posted Sunday morning.

"Leave the area immediately."

Boats were brought in to shuttle residents to the Site C dock, where a bus would then take them to a reception centre. Residents also used ATVs to climb a steep hill to get out.

Emergency support services are available to all evacuees through the reception centre at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

All evacuees are asked to register at the centre, even if they will not request support services, so that they will receive notifications if there are any updates.

Those looking for more information can check the district's website or call 250-784-3200.