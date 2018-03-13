

CTV Vancouver

RIVERDANCE - THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR

April 13 - 15

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver

BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca

The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand in Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour. Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day, capturing the imagination of audiences across all ages and cultures in an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Of all the performances to emerge from Ireland - in rock, music, theatre and film - nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.

CTV Morning Live is giving you the chance to win 4 tickets to the show plus $200 to spend at the Irish Heather in Gastown!

How to enter?

Make sure you Follow CTV Morning Live on Facebook. When you see the contest post, follow the instructions on how you could win. We'll announce the winner on social media once the contest ends!

Located in the heart of historic Gastown, the Irish Heather GastroPub has garnered many accolades for its service, food, beverage & ambiance. In a world filled with "Plastic Paddy" establishments, the Heather stands out as a beacon of authenticity. An Irish House that is owned by Irish people who actually work there...how refreshing!