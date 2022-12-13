Enough precursor chemical for 1 billion fentanyl doses seized in Metro Vancouver, CBSA says

Gantry cranes tower above container ships being unloaded and loaded at port, in Vancouver, on Thursday, February 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Gantry cranes tower above container ships being unloaded and loaded at port, in Vancouver, on Thursday, February 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener