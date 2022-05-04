Enough doses of fentanyl for 8,700 people seized in B.C. bust
Police in northern B.C. say they've seized a "significant" amount of illicit drugs with an estimated street value in the hundreds of thousands.
The Prince George RCMP said in a news release that an investigation into drug trafficking in the city resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and paraphernalia, as well as the arrests of two men.
Those men have not been publicly identified, and have since been released pending the outcome of the investigation. Mounties said they are "well known to police for their ties to the illicit drug trade" in the city.
According to police, one of the suspects in the investigation had about 70 grams of suspected fentanyl on him, among other items. They were able to obtain search warrants for two properties, and said that inside they found another 800 grams of a substance they believe was also fentanyl.
Officers said the amount was enough to supply about 8,700 doses of the highly potent opioid that has been partially blamed for the severity of the provincial overdose crisis.
The RCMP estimated the approximate street value at $391,000.
Additionally, they said, they found smaller amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine. The RCMP detachment alleged it also seized a "large number" of painkillers and a firearm inside one of the homes.
The seizure police called "very significant" was announced on the same day as the B.C. Coroner Service provided updated data on illicit drug overdoses.
An average of 5.3 people died each day in March, the report said, and while the toll for the month did not break a record, this year is on track to be the deadliest yet in the crisis.
Disproportionate to its population, Northern Health has been the most impacted region in the province this year, with a death rate of 52 per 100,000. That's compared to the provincial average of 42 per 100,000.
The BCPS said the Northern Interior health service delivery area, which includes Prince George, and the Northwest are among the hardest-hit sections of Northern Health.
Love letter, ID card point to Russian units that terrorized Bucha
When Russian troops retreated from Bucha, a leafy suburb near Ukraine's capital, they left reminders of their deadly occupation for all the world to see. Now, as Ukrainian and international prosecutors begin the work of identifying those responsible for the alleged atrocities, Reuters has found vital clues to the identities of individual Russian soldiers and military units present during the bloody occupation.
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster belong to little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
BREAKING | Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
Applying for a passport in Canada? What you need to know
As summer grows closer, Canadians are becoming more and more interested in travelling again — but with reported delays in acquiring or renewing a passport unlikely to end any time soon, here's a refresher on the process of getting a new or renewed passport.
A 13-year-old girl in India told the police she had been gang-raped. Then a police officer allegedly raped her
A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in India, was allegedly raped again by a police officer after she tried to seek his help in reporting the initial attack.
New evidence found in Madeleine McCann case as German prosecutor is 'sure' suspect killed British girl
A German prosecutor has said he is 'sure' that Madeleine McCann -- the British girl who disappeared from a resort in Portugal in 2007 at the age of three -- was killed by suspect Christian Bruckner.
Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teen girl, woman in 2016 incidents
Prosecutors allege Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard repeatedly and violently raped a teen girl and a young woman, both of whom had travelled to see him in the Toronto area, in two separate incidents in 2016.
Conservatives accuse PM Trudeau of uttering expletive in heated House exchange
Conservative members of Parliament are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of cursing during a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use: Amber Heard
Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use, his ex-wife Amber Heard testified Thursday.
British Columbia's public safety minister and attorney general are expected to announce a plan Thursday to address chronic criminal offenders who routinely commit crimes after their release from police custody.
RCMP arrest 6, seize drugs and gold bars in B.C.
Six people were arrested and a significant amount of drugs, cash, and gold and silver bars were seized from properties on Vancouver Island and in Vancouver last year, the RCMP said Thursday.
ICBC reverses policy on charging cyclists, pedestrians damages for some collisions
The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) says it is changing its policy on charging cyclists and pedestrians for damages when they are at least partly responsible for a collision with a vehicle.
Suspects sought after man thrown headfirst onto downtown CTrain tracks, left unconscious
The incident happened at the City Hall station just before 8 p.m. on April 18th.
Work begins on $744M Springbank off-stream reservoir project
Construction has started on the $744-million Springbank off-stream reservoir project, which is expected to be partially completed in 2024 and fully completed in 2025, Premier Jason Kenney announced Thursday.
'Bill 15 is a mistake': ATA raises concerns over reform of teacher discipline process
The Alberta government has passed a bill that changes the discipline process for teachers, and the teachers' association is not impressed.
'This is going to be a party': Garth Brooks excited to return to Edmonton for stadium show
Country music star Garth Brooks joined CTV Morning Live Thursday morning ahead of his Edmonton show in June.
Elks to donate proceeds from pre-season ticket sales to Ukrainian relief efforts in Alberta
The Edmonton Elks have announced that net proceeds from their only pre-season home game will be donated to help Ukrainians resettle in Alberta.
Fire damages north Edmonton duplex under construction
No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a duplex under construction overnight.
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster belong to little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
Crown alleges Jacob Hoggard violently raped teen girl, woman in 2016 incidents
Prosecutors allege Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard repeatedly and violently raped a teen girl and a young woman, both of whom had travelled to see him in the Toronto area, in two separate incidents in 2016.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario decrease to 1,676, another 32 deaths reported
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario has dropped to 1,676 as the province reports another 32 deaths due to the disease.
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
Quebec COVID-19 absences in health-care settings rise above 7,500, hospitalizations drop
More health-care workers were absent from work while undergoing COVID-19 isolation, according to Quebec public health, which raised the tally to 7,506.
Montreal man, 23, expected to face first degree murder charges in alleged connection to 2020 shooting
Montreal police officers arrested a man Thursday suspected to have been involved in a 2020 homicide in the city's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
COVID-19 hospitalizations down in Manitoba, more than a dozen outbreaks reported last week
While COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, Manitoba has reported more than a dozen COVID-19 outbreaks.
Province announces funding to bolster Folklorama pavilions, lower some admission costs
The Manitoba government is spending $400,000 to support Folklorama pavilions and offset some admission prices at this summer’s festival.
2 people suffer serious injuries in stabbing, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police are investigating after two people were stabbed.
Fire rips through Waskesiu Lake landmark
A fire has left a Waskesiu Lake landmark badly damaged.
Saskatoon gas prices surge
Prices at some gas stations in Saskatoon surged on Wednesday.
Roe v. Wade highlights disparities in women's health services across Sask.
In the wake of the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court could strike down the 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which granted the right to abortion and other women’s health services south of the border, Saskatchewan felt the effects of a reignited conversation regarding the issue.
Sask. NDP leader assists in saving overdose victim
Funding for safe consumption sites was discussed again in Question Period Wednesday, not long after Sask. NDP Leader Ryan Meili saved the life of an overdose victim.
Regina police conducting special teams training at Mosaic Stadium
The Regina Police Service (RPS) will be conducting special training for its SWAT unit at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday.
BREAKING | Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
Announcement about Halifax, Moncton bid for World Junior Hockey Championship expected today
It appears the World Junior Hockey Championship is returning to the Maritimes. CTV News has learned an announcement by Hockey Canada is expected later today.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Lawyer calls for witnesses to sort out discrepancies over guns
The inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was asked Wednesday to sort out conflicting evidence about how the RCMP responded to a woman who says she alerted police years ago to the killer's arsenal of illegal weapons.
London, Ont. resident facing slew of charges after traffic stop: OPP
What started off as a routine traffic stop in Central Huron resulted in far more than one London resident bargained for.
CTV News London welcomes Reta Ismail as new anchor of CTV News at Six
CTV News London announced Wednesday the new anchor of its weeknight flagship newscast — Reta Ismail will begin anchoring London’s 6 p.m. newscast on Monday, June 6.
London, Ont. woman goes 'all in' for lotto prize
A London, Ont. woman went “all in” to win the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth just over $113,000.
BREAKING | Sudbury police arrest accused Walmart shooter
The search for the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Sudbury area Walmart has ended following a raid in the city's Donovan area.
Lawsuit against former Sudbury cop, police board can continue, judge rules
After a court registrar dismissed it, an appeals judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by the victim of a former Sudbury cop can continue.
Sudbury project fills two needs: Paid job training, affordable housing
With the continued demand for affordable housing, the City of Greater Sudbury and Raising the Roof, a national homelessness prevention charity, are teaming up to create ten new rental units and provide paid job training.
Kitchener Rangers win Game 7 overtime thriller, advance in OHL Playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers pulled off the upset and are onto the second round of the OHL Playoffs, after a 4-3 overtime win over the London Knights in Game 7 on Wednesday.
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
While the exact reason why the statue was defaced at this time in not known, Thursday marks Red Dress Day, an annual day which honours Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
