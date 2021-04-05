VANCOUVER -- Exercise is very important for mental and physical well being.

The latest pandemic restrictions in the province of British Columbia state that gym facilities that offer individual workouts and personal training sessions can remain open.

But those gyms must have a COVID-19 safety plan that is strictly followed.

Fitness World has made a commitment to clean. Its goal is to make sure people feel confident in bringing the gym back to their daily routine.

Fitness World offers personal training and state-of-the-art gym equipment.

The spring season is the perfect time to reconnect with fitness goals that may have fallen to the wayside since the start of the new year.

A certified personal trainer can come up with a plan to help people reach their goals effectively and efficiently.

Fitness World typically hosts a wide array of classes at its gym locations. At this time, group fitness classes have been suspended.

Fitness World has decided to help keep people moving by offering free virtual classes on Facebook Live daily.

The classes are 30 minutes and range from high intensity to low impact workouts.

For those looking to reconnect with their fitness goals, Fitness World is currently offering $30 for 30 days.