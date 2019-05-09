Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia has forced a Vancouver-based structural engineer to turn in his licence and pay thousands of dollars in fines after finding a residential high rise in Surrey does not meet the province’s building code.

According to his company’s website, John Bryson is a founding partner of the firm Bryson Markulin Zickmantel, and has more than 45 years of experience in the industry.

In a disciplinary decision posted on its website, EGBC says Bryson admitted to unprofessional conduct and acting contrary to the association’s Code of Ethics.

Bryson also admitted that the building does not meet the 2006 B.C. Building Code, which he certified it had been designed in accordance with.

The sections of the code the building did not meet lay out guidelines for seismic and wind loads.

“The public deserves to have confidence that their homes are being designed to the current standard, and it’s a serious matter when that trust is betrayed,” said EGBC chief executive officer and registrar, Ann English. “This individual failed to meet the professional and ethical standards required of him as a professional engineer.”

Bryson also agreed that he had failed to ensure an appropriate independent review of his building design was done.

His partner, John Zickmantel, was disciplined by EGBC last year after admitting he demonstrated unprofessional conduct relating to the independent review of a design for a Surrey high rise, but it’s not clear if the building involved is the same one.

He was suspended from the association for one month and agreed to pay a $10,000 fine.

The City of Surrey will not publically identify the tower in question, citing privacy issues, but says the Strata Corporation has been made aware and will be meeting with the city soon to discuss next steps.

According to Rémi Dubé, the city’s building division manager, the city and strata will work together to determine if there are any safety issues.

In addition to surrendering his licence, Bryson has to pay a $25,000 fine and pay EGBC $215,000 in costs.