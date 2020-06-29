VANCOUVER -- Hundreds of people were stranded on Vancouver Island Sunday night after an engine malfunction on a BC Ferries vessel.

It happened on the 8:15 p.m. sailing between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen.

The Coast Renaissance came to a stop about 15 minutes into the trip. Passengers on board told CTV News they heard the anchors being deployed.

"Definitely tired," said Carlo Fortin, shortly after checking into a hotel room in Nanaimo.

Fortin and three of his friends and family had been en route to Vancouver at the time.

"We had to call in sick and fill positions for today's work," Fortin said.

BC Ferries says it offered passengers free food during the wait, but Fortin says his party was only offered hot beverages.

Families with young children and pets took to social media to share their disappointment.

They were stranded on the water for four hours.

"Sometimes when incidents happen, we have to engage with a number of different organizations. In this case, we had to co-ordinate with a tug service and so we had to account for some of that time co-ordinating with them dealing with some of the repairs and some of the trouble shooting that had to take place," said Astrid Chang of BC Ferries.

Some tried to catch some shuteye on the upper decks, laying out sleeping bags.

Multiple tug boats showed up hours later and towed the ferry back to Duke Point.

Once docked, passengers reported waiting up to an hour in line to get their refunds.

"We had to re-reserve for tomorrow's sailing so we could for sure get back," said Fortin.

He says they had to pay a premium for the reservation due to the short notice.

"Some of the staff communication was not what we needed to hear. The captain saying, 'It is what it is,' over the intercom, which was like, 'Yeah, thanks for nothing, boss,'" Fortin told CTV News.

He says he's out at least $200 for his hotel room and meals alone.

"A little empathy goes a long way. Maybe they could have offered food vouchers or something like that."

Fortin says he's disappointed in how staff handled the situation.

"Even on land they were not very helpful, not very nice. Empathize. You have 570 passengers on a boat, you're going to have 570 angry passengers."

BC Ferries says is apologizing for the delays.

"These situations are never easy not only for our crew, but also our passengers and I just want to thank our customers for their understanding and their patience. This is a real inconvenience for everyone in the evening and we understand this disrupted a lot of their travel plans," said Chang.

Chang says the repairs were done overnight and it does not anticipate any additional disruptions to sailings.

Anyone who incurred out of pocket expenses due to the disruption is asked to call BC Ferries customer service line 1-888-223-3779.