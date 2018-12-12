

British Columbia's Rental Housing Task Force is encouraging the provincial government to take steps to prevent renovictions and improve the long-term rental housing supply.

These were just two of 23 recommendations released by the RHTF Wednesday in an effort to make the rental housing system safer and fairer for the province's 1.5 million tenants.

"We are pleased to be able to present our recommendations for consideration by government," said Spencer Chandra Herbert, chair of the task force and MLA for Vancouver-West End, who presented the report to Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

"Premier (John) Horgan asked us to identify ways to improve security and fairness for renters and landlords throughout the province. After speaking with people in communities throughout B.C., we worked together to deliver balanced recommendations that will make our rental laws better and fairer for everyone involved."

Other highlights from the task force's 72-page report include increasing the availability of empty units by ending strata corporations' ability to bar owners from renting out their properties.

When it comes to rent, the RHTF said, prices should be "tied to the renter, not the unit."

The task force also said the Residential Tenancy Branch should record all hearings to improve fairness in the dispute resolution process between landlords and tenants.

Other recommendations focus on protecting renters when landlords decide to renovate their properties.

"If repairs are needed to maintain a rental home and the landlord is refusing to make them in a timely way, have the Residential Tenancy Branch proactively reduce the rent of affected tenants until the repairs are completed," the report read.

According to statement that accompanied the recommendations, the task force said it travelled to 11 communities across to the province to hear from renters landlords and other stakeholders before drawing up its recommendations.

"Throughout our engagement process, we discovered that people throughout B.C., whether in bigger centres like Vancouver or Kelowna, or rural communities like Revelstoke or Salt Spring Island, have been facing challenges with the current system for too long," said task force member and MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard.

"There are unique concerns in each community, but we feel that our recommendations will make life better for everyone."

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is set to review the recommendations in the coming weeks before it considers if and how any of them will be implemented.

"Renting needs to be fair for both renters and for landlords. That's why I asked the Rental Housing Task Force to examine our rental housing laws for ways to make them work better for everyone," Horgan said in a statement Wednesday.

"I'm pleased with their work and I look forward to working with the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing to continue addressing the housing needs of British Columbians."

Vancouver has already taken steps at the municipal level that align with some of the task force's suggestions.

Last week, city council unanimously approved key parts of a motion brought forward by COPE Coun. Jean Swanson aimed at protecting tenants who are forced out of their homes by landlords looking to turn a quick profit—a practice known as renoviction.

The motion included measures that will require landlords to offer displaced tenants the opportunity to move out while renovations to the property are being done without cancelling their lease or increasing the rent.

The full version of the Rental Housing Task Force's report and recommendations is available below.

