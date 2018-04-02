

CTV Vancouver





The Sedin twins have announced they're retiring from the NHL at the end of the season, marking the end of an era for the Vancouver Canucks.

Daniel and Henrik Sedin revealed their decision on the Canucks' website Monday, thanking fans for supporting them over the 18 years they've been with the team.

"We started the year with the mindset that a decision would be made in the postseason. But it became clear, after discussions with our families throughout the year, that this will be our last season," they said.

"It's time to focus on our families and life after hockey. It's time to help with homework every night. It's time to be at every birthday party and to stand in the cold at every hockey rink, soccer game and riding lesson on weekends."

The brothers also said it was time to let a new generation of players lead the team, which struggled with another disappointing season that saw them finish near the bottom of the league.

The Sedins' decision means they only have three games left on the ice, on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes and Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

"We want to share these final three games with you. We also want to share these games with our families, friends, teammates, coaches, trainers, staff and everyone at the Canucks who have supported us. You've all been with us every step of the way, and we want to thank you," the Sedins said.

The twins said they continue to consider Vancouver home, and plan to remain part of the community long after retirement.

"Vancouver has given us so much and we've tried to give everything we have in return. That won't change," they said. "In the meantime, we still have some games to play, and we still have some work to do."