

The Canadian Press





PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Enbridge Inc. says it has successfully completed repairs on the section of a natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned near Prince George, B.C., three weeks ago.

The company says following a comprehensive integrity assessment, it expects to begin safely returning the repaired segment to service within the next two days.

It says it will gradually increase flows of natural gas through the repaired segment until it reaches 80 per cent of its normal operating pressure.

A smaller pipeline nearby returned to service two days after the explosion, also at 80 per cent of its normal pressure, which the company says helps ensure the ongoing safety and integrity of the system.

Once the repaired segment is returned to service, Enbridge says the system is expected to safely deliver between 23 and 25 million cubic metres of natural gas per day to B.C.'s Lower Mainland and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

The return-to-service plan has been reviewed by the National Energy Board and Enbridge says it's conducting a comprehensive dig to help further validate the integrity of the entire system.