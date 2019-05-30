

Workers from the B.C. longshore workers' union have been locked out by their employer in a move that's expected to cripple port operations in Vancouver.

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association confirmed the lockout took effect at 8 a.m. Thursday, after both sides spent all night negotiating in hopes of reaching a deal.

Neither side has commented on how much progress was made overnight, if any, but the talks are still ongoing.

Some 6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union are affected by the lockout, which applies to all port operations except cruise ship or grain terminals.

The employers association said it did not issue its lockout notice lightly, but that an overtime ban imposed by the union earlier this week had made operations inefficient.

Chairman Jeff Scott said a lockout could have widespread economic ramifications, amount to about $5 billion a day across the country.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and The Canadian Press