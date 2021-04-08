VANCOUVER -- RCMP in Kamloops are asking for the public’s help to find three suspects connected to a late-night liquor store robbery where two employees were allegedly assaulted with suspected bear spray.

Mounties were called to the Sahali Liquor Store on West Columbia Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of a robbery.

Police said two men and a woman went into the store and grabbed 15 to 20 bottles of hard liquor and a box of alcoholic iced tea.

The trio then approached the register and sprayed both employees in the face with bear spray and then fled the scene, Mounties said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in the area and releasing suspect descriptions in hopes someone will be able to help track them down.

"If you noticed anyone walking or running away from the area around that time of night, or maybe your neighbour and their friends came home with in inordinate number of liquor bottles, please let us know," said Const. Crystal Evelyn, spokesperson for Kamloops RCMP, in a news release.

The first suspect is described as a tall, lanky white man who was wearing dark clothes and a red and white bandana as a mask.

RCMP said they believe the second suspect to be an Indigenous man who is shorter than the first suspect and was also wearing dark clothing at the time.

Police said the final suspect is an Indigenous woman believed to be in her mid-30s, heavy set, approximately 5’3” tall, with long black unkempt hair. She was wearing a mask, a baggy black hoodie and baggy black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.