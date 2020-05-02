VANCOUVER -- A staff member at an assisted-living home for seniors in Vancouver has tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief medical officer for Revera, the company that operates Crofton Manor in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood, said the employee was confirmed to have tested positive on April 30 and is now in self-isolation at home.

In the statement, Dr. Rhonda Collins said residents are being monitored closely for symptoms, and staff are being screened at the beginning and end of their shifts. Employees are also wearing personal protective equipment, including masks, face shields and gowns, when they are in the building.

Residents are being served meals in their suites, and group activities have been cancelled, Dr. Collins said.

British Columbia is currently dealing with 21 outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes. B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, will give an update on COVID-19 at noon