

Steve Saunders, CTV News Vancouver





Fighting to hold back the tears, Eva Couture pleaded with the public to help in finding her 25-year-old son Kristofer Couture.

He was last seen January 25 seen reporting for construction work in Maple Ridge and may have attended a gym in Burnaby that same day.

Kristofer’s vehicle, a grey 2000 Saturn with Alberta license plate BXZ 4755 was found abandoned in Chilliwack several days later.

"I’m missing a piece of me not knowing so I ask all of you to be my eyes, my ears, my heart and help me find my son, Kristopher," Eva told CTV News Vancouver.

Kristofer is described as a white male, 5'8, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Chilliwack RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristofer to contact them at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.