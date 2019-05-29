Emotional plea from mother for missing son
Eva Couture has issued a plea for people to help find her missing son Kristofer Couture. (Steve Saunders / CTV News Vancouver)
Steve Saunders, CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 1:44PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 2:00PM PDT
Fighting to hold back the tears, Eva Couture pleaded with the public to help in finding her 25-year-old son Kristofer Couture.
He was last seen January 25 seen reporting for construction work in Maple Ridge and may have attended a gym in Burnaby that same day.
Kristofer’s vehicle, a grey 2000 Saturn with Alberta license plate BXZ 4755 was found abandoned in Chilliwack several days later.
"I’m missing a piece of me not knowing so I ask all of you to be my eyes, my ears, my heart and help me find my son, Kristopher," Eva told CTV News Vancouver.
Kristofer is described as a white male, 5'8, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Chilliwack RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kristofer to contact them at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.