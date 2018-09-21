

Cassie Gill, CTV Morning Live





The stars were out for the 70th annual Emmy Awards Monday night, and, of course, no award show is complete without a week full of celeb-filled bashes.

Official Emmy sponsor Audi kicked things off Friday night at the newly opened La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. Nominees making the rounds included Issa Rae (Best Actress in a Comedy Series, “Insecure”), Milo Ventimiglia (Lead Actor in a Drama Series, CTV’s “This Is Us”), and Thandie Newton (Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “Westworld”) – but all eyes appeared to be on breakout Crazy Rich Asians actors Nico Santos and Jimmy O. Yang, who reunited on the red carpet. Industry insiders schmoozed alongside the stars at the poolside party (no one fell in of note), jamming to tunes by DJ Ana Calderon and snacking on L.A.’s party food of choice, tacos. Other guests included “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Wells Adams of “Bachelor in Paradise,” who held her purse throughout the evening, Rumer Willis (Demi and Bruce’s offspring) and stars of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Amanda Brugel, Madeline Brewer and Sydney Sweeney.

Over at the Beverly Hilton, BAFTA Los Angeles took over the iconic hotel with their annual tea party Saturday afternoon, which was presented by BBC America. A staple on the Emmy weekend calendar, the event celebrates British Emmy nominees and talent. Guests sipped on rose prosecco over scones (and clotted cream), and a selection of delectable mini sandwiches. At 6’3", it was impossible to miss Emmy winner RuPaul in his plaid suit, who arrived with longtime friend, “Westworld”’s Thandie Newton. Justin Hartley, star of CTV’s “This is Us,” spent the afternoon by the bar, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump was spotted catching up with BAFTA-LA president, Chantal Rickards. Also spotted were Canadians Sandra Oh and “The Handmaid”’s Tale Amanda Brugel, who stole the show in a stunning red cocktail dress, “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding, Emmy winner Henry Winkler, and former "Riverdale" star, Ross Butler (who, by the way, loves Vancouver).

The festivities continued Sunday evening with a poolside cocktail event at the stunning Official Residence of Canada, hosted by the Consul General of Canada Mr. James Villeneuve. “Orphan Black”’s Tatiana Maslany, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, was the clear star of the evening. “Game of Thrones” director Alan Taylor, also a nominee, schmoozed alongside Elle Wong of “Glow,” “Silicon Valley”’s Thomas Middleditch, and more. The party continued with Comedy Central’s bash at rooftop club The Highlight Room, where Trevor Noah made an appearance, alongside David Spade, “The Daily Show”’s Roy Wood Jr. and more. The multiple bars were abuzz all night, as attendees grooved to new and old hip hop tunes. Guests enjoyed hilarious tweets on display from “The Daily Show”’s Donald J. Trump Presidential Collection, and Instagram ops were endless with a “South Park” set up and a red carpet worthy photo booth, adjacent to the true star of the evening: the satay bar.

Backstage at the show, hearts were stolen by Emmy winner Glenn Weiss’ proposal to girlfriend-turned-fiancée Jan Svendson – Weiss took him the trophy for directing the Academy Awards. In a joint interview, the newly engaged couple shared that they met while Jan was working as the Chief Marketing Officer for the Tony Awards. “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington spoke about how the show has changed his life – including bringing wife and former co-star Rose Leslie into his life. Comedian Tiffany Haddish brought a bundle of laughs the press room, chatting about her rainbow coloured dress and the inspiration: the Eritrean flag, in honour of her late father. Other highlights included Henry Winkler reflecting on his big win – four decades after his first nomination for “Happy Days,” and Peter Dinklage, who nabbed his third Emmy for his role as Tyrion Lannister, sharing that he will miss the role and the show (his last day was in July).

And wrapping things up on Monday evening, the crème de la crème of network after parties: HBO’s ultra-exclusive 10th annual party at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Centre. Tying with Netflix for number of wins (23), the star studded bash included the cast of “Game of Thrones” – Kit Harrington (gracious as ever, was chatting with anyone and everyone at the party), and the Khaleesi herself, Emilia Clarke. Thandie Newton entered the room, “Westworld” Emmy in hand, along with Jamie Lee Curtis, Laura Dern, Jimmi Simpson and many more. RuPaul made the rounds with Real Housewife Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin, while Tiffany Haddish, Ronan Farrow, Regina King, Laurence Fishbourne and his wife Gina Torres, were all spotted enjoying a cocktail or two. Guests were whisked away into an alternate universe in event planner Billy Butchkavitz’s gothic Garden of Eden theme, which included a stunning showcase of florals, and Gucci-inspired décor. Wolfgang Puck handled the exquisite menu, while guests were also treated to desserts from New York City’s Milk Bar and makeup touchups by Bobbi Brown.