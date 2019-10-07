

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Emily Carr University says its East Vancouver campus will remain closed Monday and Tuesday after a suspected arson.

A small fire broke out at the fine art school Saturday morning, but firefighters managed to extinguish it and no one was hurt.

The Vancouver Police Department believes the fire may have been deliberately set by someone who broke into the university on Saturday.

"While there is limited damage from the fire and the sprinkler system, we are grateful that it is not more extensive," the university said in a release.

The most damaged areas were the Research and Industry Office and the painting and drawing studios on the fourth floor.

There is also water damage from the sprinklers in other areas of the building, but luckily most of the artwork is OK.

The university is hopeful classes can resume Wednesday, and says it will issue another update Tuesday evening.