VANCOUVER -- Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham are lacing up their skates for a new Disney+ series based on "The Mighty Ducks" franchise, which is already in production in Vancouver.

The 10-episode show will see Estevez reprise his role as Gordon Bombay, who was caught drunk driving in the original Mighty Ducks movie and forced to coach youth hockey after being sentenced to community service.

"Once a duck, always a duck," Estevez said in a statement. "I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise."

While the Mighty Ducks were underdogs in the original movies, the new show will portray them as an "ultra-competitive, powerhouse hockey team," according to an announcement from Disney.

Graham will star as a woman named Alex whose 12-year-old son is cut from the Ducks. The family then sets out to "build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

"With the help of Gordon Bombay … they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game," Disney said in its announcement.

It's unclear whether Vancouver-born Joshua Jackson, who had a breakout role in the original Mighty Ducks movie, will be making an appearance.

While the show is being filmed in Vancouver, the series, like the films, will take place in Minnesota. It's expected to launch on Disney+ later this year.