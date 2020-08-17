VANCOUVER -- The province is extending its emergency support for B.C.'s most vulnerable populations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"As B.C.'s restart plan is creating signs of hope, low or no income people are still disproportionately affected by this pandemic," said Shane Simpson, minister of social development and poverty reduction, in a news release.

The province's temporary COVID-19 crisis supplement benefits low income seniors and people who are on income or disability assistance.

"Further extending the crisis supplement will help alleviate some of the continuing pressures people are facing while trying to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe," said Simpson.

The province said the temporary crisis supplement is available for those who are not currently receiving federal benefits like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, although there are some exceptions.

The crisis supplement has been offered since April and has now been extended for an additional four months.

For those already receiving the benefit, no further action is required. The $300 payment will automatically be distributed monthly until December.

"This supplement will also continue to be provided to low income seniors receiving the B.C. senior's supplement and income assistance and disability recipients residing in special care facilities," the province said.

This comes just weeks after the federal government announced a one-time $600 supplement to those receiving federal disability benefits.

The province said it's part of ongoing efforts to recognize the extraordinary expenses B.C.'s most vulnerable face during the pandemic.