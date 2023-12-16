'Emergency evacuation order' issued for unsafe New Westminster apartment building, city says

Fire officials in New Westminster have ordered the evacuation of an apartment building with what the city describes as "a long history of poor maintenance and neglect."

The building at 325 Agnes St. has been the subject of "numerous bylaw enforcement actions for several years," the city says in a statement on its website.

"Actions have included revoking the landlord’s business license in July 2022 and issuing multiple fines totaling tens of thousands of dollars," the statement reads. "Despite these efforts, the owner has remained non-co-operative and the tenants continue to live in unsafe conditions."

According to BC Assessment, the three-storey walk-up apartment building was constructed in 1902 and contains a total of 12 units. Its assessed value was $2,193,000 as of July 1, 2022.

As with most properties in the Lower Mainland, the vast majority of that total value ($1,870,000) is attributed to the land, rather than to the building.

Notably, the value attributed to the building declined sharply from 2021 (when it was $589,000) to 2022 ($323,000).

"The situation has deteriorated to a point where it is no longer safe for tenants to remain in the building and New Westminster Fire and Rescue Service, acting on behalf of the Provincial Fire Commissioner, has issued an emergency evacuation order for the building," the city's statement reads.

"The intent of this action is to minimize the danger to occupants and the neighbourhood until such time as the property owner brings the property into compliance with city bylaws."

The city says its staff have followed the city's Tenant Displacement Policy and has been "working closely with provincial bodies and non-profit organizations" to find alternative housing for the five tenants and six "unregistered occupants" affected by the evacuation order.

The order is necessary because living conditions in the building are "far below minimum maintenance standards," according to the city, which says the building has no functioning fire alarm system or smoke detectors, no stable fire escape and unsafe electrical and gas systems.

Tenants will only be allowed to return if and when the building's owner brings the property into compliance with city bylaws and provincial and federal regulations, and obtains a new business licence the city says.

"Until such time, the property will be vacated and secured to prevent unauthorized entry and the utilities disconnected," the statement concludes.