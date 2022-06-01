Embattled Surrey mayor temporarily stepping away from police board duties

The embattled mayor of Surrey, B.C., is stepping away from his duties chairing the city's police board until after the upcoming municipal election.

The Surrey Police Board released a statement Wednesday announcing Doug McCallum would be "temporarily absent" until after the October vote, without providing a reason.

"McCallum, in consultation with the board, decided that he will be absent from meetings of the police board for the next few months," the statement said.

It did not reference the mayor's pending trial for public mischief, a criminal charge defined as an attempt to intentionally mislead police.

McCallum has been the subject of an ethics complaint for remaining on the police board while facing the charge.

The board noted that as chair, McCallum isn't allowed to step down permanently, nor can he delegate his responsibilities. Board members do have the ability to elect a temporary chair in his absence.

The announcement came days after an angry crowd demanding McCallum's resignation forced an abrupt end to a city council meeting.

Monday's meeting was adjourned after just seven minutes, with staff citing safety concerns.

Couns. Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial read motions calling on McCallum to step down until after his trial, which is not scheduled to begin until the end of October, has concluded.

"People are tired of this mayor and his behaviour,” said Locke, who is running to replace McCallum.

McCallum is accused of lying to police about a confrontation with a member of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign last September, during which he claimed a woman drove over his foot.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.