VANCOUVER -- Months after his 26 volunteer firefighters threatened to walk off the job, the chief of the Bowen Island fire department has decided to retire.

Chief Derek Dickson, who has only been in the role since July, will be stepping down at the end of January "to allow the department to have a fresh start with a new leader," officials said Thursday in an update on the municipality's website.

"We sincerely thank Chief Dickson for taking this step. He will be assisting with the transition of this office to the end of January 2020," it reads.

Back in October, Bowen's volunteer firefighters threatened a mass resignation if Dickson was not removed from his position, but the walkout was avoided at the 11th hour after the chief agreed to take a paid temporary leave.

The cause of the tensions between the chief and volunteers remains vague – no one has commented on the record about what specifically made Dickson so unpopular.

Bowen officials struck a task force of "neutral experts" to try and work through the conflict, but the report members compiled was not made public when it was completed last month.

On Thursday, the municipality said the task force "found no cause for termination of Chief Dickson's employment," but still recommended new leadership in the department.