Email delivers news of B.C. lottery winner's $1-million prize

Kamloops resident Greg Gauthier won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the May 7 Lotto 6/49 draw. (B.C. Lottery Corporation) Kamloops resident Greg Gauthier won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the May 7 Lotto 6/49 draw. (B.C. Lottery Corporation)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener