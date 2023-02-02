Emaciated dog found tied to railing with note: BC SPCA

A nine-year-old pit bull named Rolo will soon be up for adoption after being found abandoned in downtown Prince George, according to the BC SPCA.

In a news release Thursday, the animal welfare organization said a Good Samaritan spotted Rolo tied to a railing in front of a building with a note on his collar asking for someone to take care of him.

The dog was found in poor health and immediately brought in to the BC SPCA, where he was then rushed to an emergency veterinarian.

"Poor Rolo has a lot going on health-wise," said Kristen Sumner, manager of the BC SPCA's North Cariboo animal centre. "The vet examined the large, protruding mass on his leg and Rolo was sedated for a biopsy."

Sumner added that as the veterinarian was examining Rolo's teeth, three of them fell out.

"It was determined that Rolo had ringworm on his face and legs. He was also underweight," she said.

Rolo is scheduled to receive surgery to remove the mass, which the BC SPCA said is benign.

The canine is also receiving treatment for ringworm, dental work and is on a refeeding plan.

"Rolo has been through so much, but he continues to find joy every day," says Sumner. "He is always so excited when the BC SPCA staff greet him in the morning and give him his breakfast. When he goes out for walks, this nine-year-old dog has the energy and enthusiasm of a puppy."

Sumner added that Rolo is calm and gentle — allowing staff to bathe him and medicate him.

"His big eyes win you over, and he leans into affection with all of his body weight," she said.

Rolo will be available for adoption at the BC SPCA once he's recovered from his surgery.