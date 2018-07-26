

CTV Vancouver





Comedienne and talk show icon Ellen DeGeneres will be visiting Vancouver for an event this fall.

Taking a break from her usual role as the interviewer, she'll be the one answering questions at a Q&A at Rogers Arena.

The one-night-only event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, and will be hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

Tickets for the event, called "A Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres," range from $99 to $425 on Ticketmaster. They'll be available for presale starting Aug. 13, and will be on sale to the general public starting Aug. 15.