Electricity use surges to record-breaking high amid B.C. heat wave

As temperatures across much of B.C. soared Monday, so did demand for electricity as people cranked their fans and AC units to try and beat the heat.

According to BC Hydro, Monday night saw a record set for peak hourly demand. The utility says consumption reached 8,400 megawatts.

"On average, heat waves can result in an addition of over 1,000 megawatts, which is the equivalent of turning on about 1 million portable AC units," a statement issued Tuesday explained.

"Electricity demand is expected to remain high until temperatures decrease."

The surge in demand is not expected to cause any outages, BC Hydro says, assuring customers the system has the capacity to meet it. Although record-breaking for August, the utility says the amount of power used is less than what it is at its peak in the cold, dark winter months.

People are being reminded to close their drapes and blinds, which BC Hydro says can block out 65 per cent of the heat. When outdoor temperatures are higher than those indoors, shutting the doors and windows is also advised.

For people looking to purchase a portable AC unit, BC Hydro has a $50 rebate on energy-efficient models, which is either deducted from the purchase price in-store or can be claimed afterward by submitting a receipt online.

The utility's statement also references a recently launched provincial program to provide free air conditioners to low-income and medically vulnerable people, saying applications remain open.

The program's promise to deliver 8,000 units over three years has been criticized by some as not nearly ambitious or efficient enough to meet the urgent demand. In addition, tenants in particular have faced hurdles when applying.