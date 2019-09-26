

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





B.C. drivers who own an electric vehicle can now buy and install their own charging stations for a little cheaper.

A $4 million grant from the province is helping mitigate some of the upfront costs associated with electric vehicles, and homeowners can get a $350 rebate for installing a Level 2 charging station at their house.

Condo and apartment building owners or workplace operators can get a $2,000 rebate for the charging stations. They're also eligible for up to five hours of free support services from a charging station advisor.

"British Columbians are increasingly shifting to electric vehicles and our government is supporting this transition by making home chargers more affordable and accessible," said environment minister George Heyman in a news release.

"Through our CleanBC plan, we are building a better future through greener transportation options that are more convenient, affordable, use cleaner energy and improve our air quality."

According to the province, Level 2 charging stations have a faster charging time than Level 1 stations because they have a higher voltage output.

In June, BC Hydro released a survey that found 70 per cent of B.C. residents are hesitant to buy an electric vehicle because they feel they won't be able to take them on road trips.

"The majority of road trips British Columbians are taking are less than 300 kilometers one way, which is well within the range the most popular latest models can go on a single charge," said spokesperson Tanya Fish at the time. "So you don’t have to worry about charging."

For a limited time, BC Hydro will match the $350 rebate for homeowners.

To qualify for the rebates, the home and workplace charging stations and final documentation must be submitted March 31. The province says buying and installing a charging station at a single family home ranges from $700 to $2,000.