VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier will make an announcement Monday after speaking to the province's lieutenant-governor.

While details haven't been released about what John Horgan will speak about, an advisory says he "will address how British Columbians deserve a say in our economic recovery and will decide the future of our province."

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 11 a.m.

This comes amid speculation that Horgan plans to call a snap election this fall, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. For an election to proceed, Horgan first must meet with B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin and ask her to dissolve the legislature.

According to Elections BC, if Horgan does call an election on Monday, the general voting day would be Saturday, Oct. 24. Advanced voting would be held from Oct 16 to Oct. 21.

So far, seven members of Horgan's cabinet have announced they will not be running in the next election. That list includes:

Claire Trevena, minister of transportation

Judy Darcy, minister of mental health and addictions

Michelle Mungall, minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness

Shane Simpson, minister of social development and poverty reduction

Scott Fraser, minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation

Doug Donaldson, minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development

Carole James, finance minister, who announced she would not run again in the spring

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.